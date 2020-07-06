Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRME. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Merchants by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

