Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce sales of $598.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.00 million and the lowest is $597.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $521.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,195. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $149.69.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

