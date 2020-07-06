Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. 15,478,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,710,018. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

