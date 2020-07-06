Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,485.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 666,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 161,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 203,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

