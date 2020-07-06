Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.33 Million

Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report sales of $156.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.55 million and the highest is $171.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $192.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $762.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.64 million to $775.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $869.28 million, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $928.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

FOXF traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $88.38. 623,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $91.84.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

