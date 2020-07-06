Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $142.74. 880,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,829. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

