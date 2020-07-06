Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $142.74. 880,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,829. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit