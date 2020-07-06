Zacks: Analysts Expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $267.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $337.67 million. Monro posted sales of $317.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Monro by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $55.45. 240,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

