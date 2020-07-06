Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.60. 857,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,023. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.57 and a 200 day moving average of $168.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

