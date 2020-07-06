Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.32. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.44 on Monday, hitting $210.70. 31,833,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,687,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.64. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 161,218 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,681 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

