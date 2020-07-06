Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $266.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.90 million and the highest is $281.20 million. Forward Air reported sales of $345.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forward Air by 266.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 90.4% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,859. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

