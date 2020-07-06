Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $175.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $187.00 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $151.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $712.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $747.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $669.97 million, with estimates ranging from $641.60 million to $686.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,659,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after buying an additional 141,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,933,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 592,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

