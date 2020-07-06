ZelCash (ZEL) Hits One Day Volume of $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

