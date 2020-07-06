ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Shares Down 41.2%

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) shares were down 41.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 1,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZEON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

