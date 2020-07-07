$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.81.

CME traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.61. 1,630,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.00. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 212,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after buying an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,656,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

