$235.90 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $235.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.58 million and the highest is $256.98 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $354.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,604. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,220 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 977,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

