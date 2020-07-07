3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Short Interest Update

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.82. 1,571,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,826. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.