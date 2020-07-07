$401.85 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post $401.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.00 million and the lowest is $367.64 million. Visteon reported sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 8,925.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Visteon by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

VC traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 163,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,521. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

