Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Short Interest Update

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 2,342,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,941. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

