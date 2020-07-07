American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Price Down 13.7%

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI) fell 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 92,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 32,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

American Power Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APGI)

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

