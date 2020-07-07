American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI) fell 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 92,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 32,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

American Power Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APGI)

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

Read More: What is the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit