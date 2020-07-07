Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.16 billion and the highest is $5.65 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $31.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. 5,041,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,095,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

