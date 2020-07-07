Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report sales of $13.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.36 billion. HP posted sales of $14.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $54.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $55.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.27 billion to $55.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,342 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,326 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 109,638 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in HP by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 12,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. 11,533,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,513,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

