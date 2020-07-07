Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.24 Million

Brokerages expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report sales of $169.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.14 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $173.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year sales of $663.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.44 million to $675.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $628.65 million, with estimates ranging from $576.04 million to $660.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 80.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.96 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 116.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

USAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. 353,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.