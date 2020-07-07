Analysts Expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Asante Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 1,406,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,289. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

