Analysts Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 1,510,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,055. BEST has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in BEST by 1,007.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BEST by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 366,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 111,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

