Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Shares Down 7.1%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), approximately 35,828 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 9,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.40.

About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

