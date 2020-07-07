ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ARKAY. ValuEngine cut shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ARKAY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ARKEMA/S has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $108.19.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

