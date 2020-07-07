Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 1%

Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01, 57,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 329,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and a P/E ratio of -112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Ashburton Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ABR)

Ashburton Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

