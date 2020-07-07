ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,611.79 ($44.45).

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 3,400 ($41.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get ASOS alerts:

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($25.84) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($25,842,973.17). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

LON:ASC traded down GBX 77 ($0.95) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,363 ($41.39). 192,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,138.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,783.17.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) by GBX 21.80 ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that ASOS will post 8097.0001791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.