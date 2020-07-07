Bismuth (BIS) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2,073.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

