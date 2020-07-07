BitRent Hits Market Capitalization of $38,513.40 (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. BitRent has a market cap of $38,513.40 and $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitRent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

RNTB is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.