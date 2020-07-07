Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Shares Down 29.4%

Bravo Multinational Inc (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s share price dropped 29.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company's gaming equipment includes approximately 67 video poker and slot machines; 8 blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, and related furniture and equipment; roulette table, and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; and casino chips, bill acceptors, and coin counter and related equipment, as well as miscellaneous office equipment, such as chairs and tables.

