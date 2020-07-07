Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Shares of Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.49), 11,501 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 841% from the average session volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.69.

Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

