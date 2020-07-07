Brokerages Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report sales of $176.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $200.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $753.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.10 million to $760.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $788.90 million, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $798.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 393.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $6,589,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

