Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post sales of $12.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.11 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $48.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $48.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $53.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

GLAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 202,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,131. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.