Brokerages Set BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price at $48.56

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 81,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,051. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 3.59.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BRP by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,129,000 after buying an additional 881,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 108,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BRP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

