BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Shares Down 3.8%

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, approximately 1,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCUCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

