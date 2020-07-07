Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ceapro Inc (CVE:CZO) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, approximately 48,616 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 70,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $21.65 million and a P/E ratio of 68.75.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing functionally active ingredients in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, and internationally. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

