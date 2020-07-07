COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.72, 37,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 82,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLPBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

