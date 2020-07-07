Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Communications Systems stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

