Couchain (COU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Couchain has a market capitalization of $6,001.54 and $3,970.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

