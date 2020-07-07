Defiance Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGR) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Defiance Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGR) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.87, approximately 1,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

