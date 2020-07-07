Desire Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Desire has a market capitalization of $8,595.67 and $6,115.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,305.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.02586605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.46 or 0.02594971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00476658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00704543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00611908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017252 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

