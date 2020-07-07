Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $802,340.23

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Diamond has a total market cap of $802,340.23 and approximately $620.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,498,073 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.