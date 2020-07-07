Digitex Futures Hits Market Capitalization of $51.02 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $51.02 million and $1.48 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.01999866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00062843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00115708 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,785,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.