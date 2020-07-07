Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74, 12,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 45,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Emisphere Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMIS)

Emisphere Technologies, Inc operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

