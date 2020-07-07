EverGreenCoin Hits Market Cap of $331,335.09 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $331,335.09 and approximately $818.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00753730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.02054157 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015126 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00179394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00156657 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,352.79 or 1.00627185 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,323,458 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.