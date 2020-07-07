FantasyGold Hits Market Capitalization of $29,704.32 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $29,704.32 and $69.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.07 or 0.02000231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00182125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00063160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00115334 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

