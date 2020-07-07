Fantom (FTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.05 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Fantom has a market cap of $20.94 million and $12.05 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 94.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.01991721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00180938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00062958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00114791 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

