Fetch Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

