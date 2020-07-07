First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,750. The company has a market cap of $156.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

